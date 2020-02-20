Buttigieg flags 'irregularities' in Nevada caucuses, but state party pushes back
Sunday, 23 February 2020 () Citing "irregularities" in vote results, Pete Buttigieg’s campaign questioned his third-place finish in Nevada’s caucuses and called for the state’s Democrats to release a more detailed breakdown of votes and address reports of more than 200 problems allocating votes Saturday.
The Iowa Democratic Party announced their final results after a recanvass of targeted precincts from its caucuses. Pete Buttigieg held a narrow state delegate equivalent lead over Bernie Sanders with less than a hundredth of a percentage point. According to Politico, Buttigieg leads Sander by o.08...