Buttigieg flags 'irregularities' in Nevada caucuses, but state party pushes back

FOXNews.com Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Citing "irregularities" in vote results, Pete Buttigieg’s campaign questioned his third-place finish in Nevada’s caucuses and called for the state’s Democrats to release a more detailed breakdown of votes and address reports of more than 200 problems allocating votes Saturday.
Recent related news from verified sources

Buttigieg questions 3rd place finish in Nevada, cites errors

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Pete Buttigieg’s campaign has questioned his third-place finish in Nevada’s caucuses and called for the state’s Democratic party to...
Seattle Times

Buttigieg campaign alleges "irregularities" in Nevada results

"Given how close the race is between second and third place, we ask that you take these steps before releasing any final data," Pete Buttigieg's campaign wrote.
CBS News


