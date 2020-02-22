Tim Scott: Sanders would be hardest Democrat for Trump to beat
Monday, 24 February 2020 () South Carolina Republican Senator Tim Scott said he thinks Bernie Sanders would be the hardest Democrat for President Trump to beat in November. Sanders has gained support from African-American and Hispanic voters, in part because of his position on health care, Scott said on “CBS This Morning.”
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders warned Russia on Friday to stay out of the 2020 presidential race after U.S. officials had told him Moscow was trying to aid his campaign. Produced by Jonah Green.