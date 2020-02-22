Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Tim Scott: Sanders would be hardest Democrat for Trump to beat

Tim Scott: Sanders would be hardest Democrat for Trump to beat

CBS News Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
South Carolina Republican Senator Tim Scott said he thinks Bernie Sanders would be the hardest Democrat for President Trump to beat in November. Sanders has gained support from African-American and Hispanic voters, in part because of his position on health care, Scott said on “CBS This Morning.”
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Sanders warns Russia to stay out of 2020 campaign

Sanders warns Russia to stay out of 2020 campaign 01:54

 Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders warned Russia on Friday to stay out of the 2020 presidential race after U.S. officials had told him Moscow was trying to aid his campaign. Produced by Jonah Green.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dem voters increasingly say Sanders best to beat Trump: poll [Video]Dem voters increasingly say Sanders best to beat Trump: poll

A Reuters-Ipsos poll found 26% of Democrats and independents polled Feb. 17-25 said they believed Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders was the strongest Democrat in a head-to-head matchup with Republican..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:50Published

Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in South Carolina [Video]Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in South Carolina

Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in South Carolina The debate was marked by fiery arguments, with the candidates shouting over each other on several issues. Fresh off his win of the Nevada..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tim Scott says Sanders poses biggest threat to Trump

Scott told "CBS This Morning" that Sanders has been able to attract support from African-American and Hispanic voters with his positions on health care.
CBS News

Democrat Bernie Sanders slams Trump for selling weapons to India

“Instead of selling $3 billion in weapons to enrich Raytheon, Boeing and Lockheed, the United States should be partnering with India to fight climate...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.