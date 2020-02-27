Global  

Federal Court Blocks 'Remain In Mexico' Program For Central American Asylum Seekers

NPR Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
A federal appeals court in California has blocked the Trump administration's "Remain in Mexico" program, which required asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for their day in U.S. immigration court.
"Remain in Mexico" policy blocked by appeals court 01:31

 A U.S. federal appeals court in San Francisco on Friday blocked a Trump administration policy that has forced tens of thousands of migrants to wait in Mexico for months for hearings in U.S. immigration courts. Freddie Joyner has more.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' Is Blocked by Federal Court [Video]Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' Is Blocked by Federal Court

Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' Is Blocked by Federal Court The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals made the ruling regarding the program on Friday. The Trump administration's "Remain in Mexico" program required..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:10Published

Program allowing canines to comfort children in court may expand statewide [Video]Program allowing canines to comfort children in court may expand statewide

In two counties in Maryland, therapy dogs are allowed to accompany child witnesses during court proceedings to bring them comfort and peace. The General Assembly is considering a bill to expand the..

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 04:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Appeal court blocks Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' program for migrants seeking asylum

A federal appeals court on Friday temporarily halted a Trump administration policy to make asylum seekers wait in Mexico while their cases wind through U.S....
CBC.ca

Court temporarily halts Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

SAN DIEGO (AP) — An federal appeals court has temporarily halted a major Trump administration policy to make asylum seekers wait in Mexico while their cases...
Seattle Times

wynnetia1

wynnetia RT @angelinachapin: A woman who was burned with acid and sexually assaulted in front of her daughter in Mexico was turned away by U.S. bord… 50 seconds ago

WCMUNews

WCMU Public Radio Federal Court Blocks 'Remain In Mexico' Program For Central American Asylum Seekers https://t.co/xRircIJwRF 1 minute ago

brill_leah

Blue Lady RT @AmoneyResists: Federal appeals court blocks Trump horrific “remain in Mexico” policy, which has led to hundreds of deaths of immigrants… 1 minute ago

A_phelps19

alex RT @washingtonpost: Federal court blocks Trump administration’s 'Remain in Mexico' program, a setback for the president’s immigration crack… 2 minutes ago

LawNews_b

Law PLOW Federal Court Again Blocks Trump's 'Remain In Mexico' Program https://t.co/ozSJwWRIoJ +1 ScalyBot #law 3 minutes ago

TinTinResists

Tin Tin Federal Appeals Court Blocks Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ Policy The Ninth Circuit ruled against the Trump administr… https://t.co/OjgwYU2an3 3 minutes ago

Rebel_Caller

Subversive RT @DailyCaller: Federal Court Blocks Trump’s ‘Remain In Mexico’ Program https://t.co/nSQnOLdeie 4 minutes ago

STeampelosi

Sharon #TeamPelosi RT @MotherJones: A federal appeals court blocked the Trump administration’s infamous “Remain in Mexico” policy Friday, putting an immediate… 5 minutes ago

