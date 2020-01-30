Global  

Chief Justice Roberts issues rare rebuke to Schumer, calling comments on Kavanaugh and Gorsuch 'dangerous' and 'irresponsible'

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts issued a highly unusual and forceful rebuke to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., calling his seemingly threatening statements directed at Associated Justices Neal Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh "irresponsible" and dangerous."
