Chief Justice Roberts Rebukes Sen. Chuck Schumer's Remarks About Two Justices

U.S. Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday said he wished he'd chosen different words after Republicans accused him of having threatened two Supreme Court justices at an..

Schumer's comments to justices 'new low': McCarthy Kevin McCarthy, the top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives, described controversial comments made by Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer to two new U.S. Supreme Court Justices a 'new.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:31Published 3 hours ago