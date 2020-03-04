Global  

Biden, Sanders Face Off In 6-State ‘Mini-Super Tuesday’

CBS 2 Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Amid coronavirus fears, both Biden and Bernie Sanders canceled rallies that were planned for Tuesday night in Cleveland after Ohio Governor Mike DeWine declared a state of emergency.
News video: Biden And Sanders Cancel Rallies Over Coronavirus Concerns

Biden And Sanders Cancel Rallies Over Coronavirus Concerns 00:32

 Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders cancelled rallies on March 10 over coronavirus fears. According to Reuters, the next debate between the two contenders will not have an audience. The debate was going to be held in Cleveland but Ohio state officials expressed concern...

Campaign 2020: Joe Biden Has Big Night Over Democratic Rival Bernie Sanders [Video]Campaign 2020: Joe Biden Has Big Night Over Democratic Rival Bernie Sanders

The coronavirus is also affecting the campaign trail. Both Democratic presidential candidates Biden and Sanders called off campaign events in Ohio on this "Mini-Super Tuesday." CBS2's Dick Brennan..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:41Published

Biden Wins Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi Democratic Primaries [Video]Biden Wins Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi Democratic Primaries

Biden Wins Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi Democratic Primaries Based on exit polls conducted by Edison Media Research, the former vice president was projected as the winner of the six state primary..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:20Published


It's a 2-way fight between Biden and Sanders

It's a 2-way fight between Biden and SandersThe race to win the Democratic Party's nomination to challenge President Donald Trump in the November election has virtually narrowed down to a two-way contest...
Mid-Day Also reported by •NPR

Biden scores surprise Super Tuesday victories

Joe Biden’s Super Tuesday victories have revived his campaign and sent the once-expected front-runner back to first place, ahead of Senator Bernie Sanders....
CBS News Also reported by •ReutersFOXNews.comIndependentBusiness InsiderSeattle Times

ChaudoinWilliam

Все ваши базы принадлежат нам @usroute2 @gwreis @MetroRepublican @jaketapper In the exact same manner that Biden could carry but even better beca… https://t.co/p3sV6riLDj 1 hour ago

ABC7Amarillo

ABC 7 Amarillo Former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders are waging another high-stakes, multi-state battle… https://t.co/zKO2BYEez5 2 hours ago

MOVEprofPHD

Elizabeth Desnoyers-Colas RT @nytimes: Michigan gave Bernie Sanders a signature win in 2016's Democratic primary. This year, @asteadwesley and @jmartNYT report, he m… 2 hours ago

FOX23Maine

WPFO FOX23 Former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders are waging another high-stakes, multi-state battle… https://t.co/ERf5cULVuP 3 hours ago

WGME

CBS 13 News Former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders are waging another high-stakes, multi-state battle… https://t.co/CAdDNKtBm0 3 hours ago

Sherrillacyr12

Sherrill RT @StrykrSeven: So @Redistrict called it before I could because I was busy stuffing a burrito in my face, but BIDEN WINS MICHIGAN. This is… 3 hours ago

StrykrSeven

Strykr VII So @Redistrict called it before I could because I was busy stuffing a burrito in my face, but BIDEN WINS MICHIGAN.… https://t.co/aP8UpyrGt0 3 hours ago

Bigchiefal913

Alfred Flaschel Jr RT @kmbc: 🗳️✔️ According to the Associated Press, @JoeBiden wins the Missouri Democratic Primary, capturing a portion of the state's 68 ple… 4 hours ago

