Andrew Yang endorses Joe Biden

CBS News Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Yang joins 10 of Biden's former challengers who endorsed the former vice president.
News video: Biden Wins Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi Democratic Primaries

Biden Wins Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi Democratic Primaries 01:21

 Biden Wins Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi Democratic Primaries Based on exit polls conducted by Edison Media Research, the former vice president was projected as the winner of the six state primary day. Michigan was the biggest prize of the day with 125 delegates up for grabs. While Michigan...

Recent related news from verified sources

Former Democratic candidate Andrew Yang endorses Joe Biden's presidential run

Andrew Yang, the businessman who ended his bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination last month, on Tuesday endorsed Joe Biden's run for president.
Reuters Also reported by •Daily CallerTMZ.comFOXNews.com

Tweets about this

ZuppaJackStory

Züppa Jack Story RT @CNNPolitics: Former Democratic presidential candidate and CNN political commentator Andrew Yang endorses Joe Biden: "The math says Joe… 12 seconds ago

JEGaulden

JGaulden RT @CBSNews: Andrew Yang endorses Joe Biden https://t.co/jOXYYOwgJS https://t.co/KJR9jB0LKR 20 seconds ago

gmillz0215

gmillz0215 RT @CNN: Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang endorsed Joe Biden, calling him "the right man for the job to help us not jus… 21 seconds ago

goodmoody11

goodmoody RT @JasonBermas: If you needed any reason whatsoever to not like @AndrewYang this is it... Oh, yea and he betrayed Free Speech by saying he… 24 seconds ago

davisito98

David Mendoza RT @CNN: Former Democratic presidential candidate and CNN political commentator Andrew Yang endorses Joe Biden: "The math says Joe is our p… 26 seconds ago

GioloPatricia

Patricia Giolo 💙💙🌊🌊 RT @NPR: Andrew Yang has endorsed Joe Biden for president. “I believe that Joe Biden will be the Democratic nominee and I’ve always said I’… 40 seconds ago

BagSecured2024

SecureTheBag2024 🧢 RT @politico: Andrew Yang endorsed Joe Biden for president tonight, joining the flock of recent opponents now backing the former VP for the… 56 seconds ago

AdebesinZ

Adebesin Zainab RT @cnnbrk: Former Democratic presidential nominee Andrew Yang endorses Joe Biden. Follow live updates: https://t.co/4hNYFJqtxD https://t.c… 1 minute ago

