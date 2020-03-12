Global  

Ivanka Trump works from home as precaution after meeting official who tested positive for coronavirus

FOXNews.com Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Ivanka Trump worked from home on Friday as a precaution, the White House said, after meeting with an Australian official who later tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
News video: Trump met with Brazilian official who has tested positive for coronavirus

Trump met with Brazilian official who has tested positive for coronavirus 01:04

 Brazilian communications chief Fábio Wajngarten visited with President Donald Trump on Saturday at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach.

