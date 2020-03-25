Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., plans on continuing his presidential campaign as scheduled despite the coronavirus outbreak keeping the candidate off the trail and that includes the next Democratic debate.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Clayton Freeman Sanders set to appear at Dem debate in April if it happens, campaign says https://t.co/XBhtmYKMdd https://t.co/6rmrZxuXbv 6 minutes ago The Opinion Poll The Opinion Poll Sanders set to appear at Dem debate in April if it happens campaign says https://t.co/hsUnWMWjHn https://t.co/NJkK5kesOl 14 minutes ago hanung nugroho Sanders set to appear at Dem debate in April if it happens, campaign says https://t.co/U8aPGXrmCH https://t.co/QzNwKzCHP9 22 minutes ago Fábio 🇧🇷 🇺🇲 Sanders set to appear at Dem debate in April if it happens, campaign says https://t.co/OBnwQN0ZM1 https://t.co/xo9VwlFvFW 32 minutes ago Charles x RT @raybae689: Sanders set to appear at Dem debate in April if it happens, campaign says https://t.co/n4Jm3l76co https://t.co/1x0eBnn7A9 50 minutes ago Scoop Rocket News Sanders set to appear at Dem debate in April if it happens, campaign says https://t.co/nrpwvS637y 52 minutes ago Malliard.com RT @SharkRadioNet: Sanders set to appear at Dem debate in April if it happens, campaign says https://t.co/NahUK0vSxB #FOXNews #Malliard htt… 1 hour ago HughBD @davidaxelrod Question 1: does Sanders qualify for the debate? Question 2: does Sanders want to appear in the debat… https://t.co/UzvvTIeCYJ 2 hours ago