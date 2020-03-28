Global  

Covid 19 Coronavirus: In Australia, New Zealanders are 'absolutely desperate' for help

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
Covid 19 Coronavirus: In Australia, New Zealanders are 'absolutely desperate' for helpNew Zealanders in Australia have been shut out of the Covid-19 welfare package, despite many of them working and paying taxes in the country for years.Alax Robinson, a Kiwi based in Brisbane, is worried he's going to end up homeless...
