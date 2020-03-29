Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Trump tells Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'they must pay' for security amid reported move to US

Trump tells Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'they must pay' for security amid reported move to US

FOXNews.com Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
President Trump on Sunday didn't offer the warmest greeting to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle amid reports that they had relocated from Canada to the U.S.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Buzz60 - Published < > Embed
News video: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Could Have Fancy Neighbors if They Move to Malibu

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Could Have Fancy Neighbors if They Move to Malibu 00:57

 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could have some fancy neighbors if they end up moving to Malibu! Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Harry And Meghan Officially Step Back From Royal Life [Video]

Harry And Meghan Officially Step Back From Royal Life

The Duke & Duchess of Sussex have officially stepped back from public duties and relinquished their royal titles and privileges and claimed financial independence. The pair and their son Archie will..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 02:37Published
Here's why Meghan Markle isn't getting paid for Disney movie [Video]

Here's why Meghan Markle isn't getting paid for Disney movie

Meghan Markle probably regrets signing her Disney deal too quickly.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Donald Trump Tells Prince Harry & Meghan Markle the U.S. Will 'Not Pay for Their Security Protection'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry need to find their own security. President Donald Trump confirmed that the United States would not be funding the couple’s...
Just Jared

Trump says U.S. won't pay for Harry, Meghan's security amid speculation of a move to LA

Amid speculation about a move to Los Angeles for Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, President Trump said the U.S. would not pay for their security.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Fluffer05736380

FlufferNutter Sorry..y’all are going to have to foot your own security bill. #Trump tells Prince Harry, #MeghanMarkle 'they must… https://t.co/0PMzg3dHB8 3 seconds ago

Sara51892631

Sara Trump tells Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'they must pay' for security amid reported move to US https://t.co/k002DR2nnh 11 seconds ago

LauraHa69544517

Laura Hartman RT @pittman_george: Trump tells Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'they must pay' for security amid reported move to US https://t.co/TJWPnVGrZi #… 1 minute ago

PowTwatter

❌CaptainProton❌ RT @God_SpeedUSA: Trump tells Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'they must pay' for security amid reported move to US https://t.co/LsXAp7O9cg DA… 2 minutes ago

samtab721

Samtab One more reason I love my President. Thank you sir Trump tells Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'they must pay' for se… https://t.co/eavFDwFZDu 2 minutes ago

God_SpeedUSA

GodSpeed Trump tells Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'they must pay' for security amid reported move to US… https://t.co/WYAO6lMAe7 3 minutes ago

FreedomUSA2017

Freedom RT @chuckmc68515100: Trump tells Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'they must pay' for security amid reported move to US https://t.co/j3wNYhvNq1 4 minutes ago

adlin98946233

ad.lin RT @GoGreen33333333: Trump tells Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'they must pay' for security amid reported move to US https://t.co/U9KSqaoFMS 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.