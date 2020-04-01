Biden ‘confident’ he’s the Democratic nominee, despite Sanders claiming he still has 'path'
Wednesday, 1 April 2020 () Sen. Bernie Sanders argues that there’s still “a narrow path” for him to win the Democratic presidential nomination – but front-runner Joe Biden disagrees, saying he feels “confident” he’s the party’s nominee.
Fox News is reporting that Sen. Bernie Sanders is in no rush to drop out of the White House race.
Sanders feels “there is a path” for him to come back and defeat Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination.
On Monday, Sanders appeared on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."
He made it clear...
