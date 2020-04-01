Global  

Biden 'confident' he's the Democratic nominee, despite Sanders claiming he still has 'path'

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 1 April 2020
Sen. Bernie Sanders argues that there’s still “a narrow path” for him to win the Democratic presidential nomination – but front-runner Joe Biden disagrees, saying he feels “confident” he’s the party’s nominee.
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: Sanders Sees Narrow Path

Sanders Sees Narrow Path 00:30

 Fox News is reporting that Sen. Bernie Sanders is in no rush to drop out of the White House race. Sanders feels “there is a path” for him to come back and defeat Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination. On Monday, Sanders appeared on "Late Night with Seth Meyers." He made it clear...

