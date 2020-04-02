Global  

March blows past record for gun background checks amid coronavirus pandemic

FOXNews.com Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Not all gun sales involve a background check, meaning that the NICS numbers are not a direct indicator of total gun sales. But the FBI numbers released Wednesday underscore how significant the rise in demand for guns has been since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
News video: Amid Coronavirus Shutdown, FBI Sees Largest Number of Gun Sales Background Checks Ever Reported

Amid Coronavirus Shutdown, FBI Sees Largest Number of Gun Sales Background Checks Ever Reported 01:02

 With most of the nation in isolation to halt the spread of coronavirus, officials are seeing a spike in gun sales. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

