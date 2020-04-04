Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > President Trump Fires Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson

President Trump Fires Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson

NPR Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Atkinson first raised concerns about a complaint involving President Trump's communications with Ukraine, which led to the impeachment inquiry.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Campaign Blasts Sessions Over Promoting Connection To President

Trump Campaign Blasts Sessions Over Promoting Connection To President 00:43

 President Trump’s reelection campaign reportedly blasted former Attorney General Jeff Sessions for promoting his connection to Trump in his efforts to reclaim his Senate seat.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.