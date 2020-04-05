Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Politics News > Alabama joins states under coronavirus stay-at-home order

Alabama joins states under coronavirus stay-at-home order

FOXNews.com Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Beginning 5 p.m. Saturday, Alabama joined the list of states where residents were under a stay-at-home order in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published < > Embed
News video: Enforcing Alabama's Stay At Home Order

Enforcing Alabama's Stay At Home Order

 WAAY 31's Breken Terry continues our team coverage from the Shoals. She spoke with law enforcment in Northwest Alabama about how they'll enforce this stay at home order.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SharkRadioNet

Shark Radio Network RT @lopezgovlaw: Alabama joins states under coronavirus stay-at-home order https://t.co/8a08h3hY3D via #FoxNews #Politics 7 minutes ago

DonGibs22787443

DandyDon #KAG 🇺🇸 #MagaVeteran RT @commonpatriot: via @FoxNewsPolitics Alabama joins states under coronavirus stay-at-home order https://t.co/ZFMHi1oNJU 12 minutes ago

commonpatriot

The Irishman via @FoxNewsPolitics Alabama joins states under coronavirus stay-at-home order https://t.co/ZFMHi1oNJU 13 minutes ago

lopezgovlaw

Jorge Luis Lopez Esq Alabama joins states under coronavirus stay-at-home order https://t.co/8a08h3hY3D via #FoxNews #Politics 14 minutes ago

duckm4st3r

David Cantu Alabama joins states under coronavirus stay-at-home order https://t.co/rvupW17EwP https://t.co/sSm5HdJbB8 26 minutes ago

ari7com

ari7.com Alabama joins states under coronavirus stay-at-home order https://t.co/RCQ75jSjZS close Video Fox News Flash t… https://t.co/s8E0scQPfy 26 minutes ago

AIIAmericanGirI

All American Girl Alabama joins states under coronavirus stay-at-home order https://t.co/8cg0Vx4q1M @FoxNews #AAG #AAG2020 26 minutes ago

popfinna

pop.finna #6cad3d269b69545fa1c69a864f9f37c1 Alabama joins states under coronavirus stay-at-home order https://t.co/PYmhQLZyfT 29 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.