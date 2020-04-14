News Brief: Coronavirus Roundup, Wisconsin Primary Results

Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

President Trump insists only he has the authority to reopen the country. A sailor from the USS Theodore Roosevelt dies from coronavirus complications. And, results are in from Wisconsin's primary. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published 14 hours ago Coronavirus has not peaked in Wisconsin yet, health officials say 01:49 Health Officials are saying we haven't reached the peak of COVID-19 yet. They're expecting to see an increase in positive cases in the coming weeks.