Wisconsin saw no coronavirus infection-rate spike after April 7 election, study says

FOXNews.com Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
A feared spike in Wisconsin’s coronavirus infection rate following its April 7 in-person presidential primary never materialized, although some new cases of the virus were possibly linked to the election, according to a report.
Seven COVID-19 cases linked to Wisconsin election

Seven COVID-19 cases linked to Wisconsin election

 Wisconsin health officials confirmed on Tuesday that at least seven people had contracted the coronavirus during the state's primary election earlier this month. Gloria Tso reports.

