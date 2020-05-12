Global  

House Dems unveil coronavirus bill estimated to cost $3T, in largest stimulus package yet

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
The House Democrats' coronavirus relief proposal will reach about $3 trillion in new spending, amounting to the biggest and most expensive aid package yet to deal with the global pandemic, Fox News has learned. 
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Dems float $3 trillion U.S. coronavirus bill

Dems float $3 trillion U.S. coronavirus bill 02:35

 Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday unveiled a $3 trillion-plus coronavirus relief package with funding for states, businesses, food support and families, only to see the measure flatly rejected by Senate Republicans. Gavino Garay has more.

The House of Representatives Just Announced a $3 Trillion Stimulus Bill -- Here's Some of What It Would Do

The House's Democratic leadership are proposing the largest stimulus package yet.
Motley Fool Also reported by •Reuters

U.S. House Democrats to attempt passing next coronavirus bill soon

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday laid out the broad outlines of the next massive coronavirus-response bill Democrats will seek,...
Reuters

