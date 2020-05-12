House Dems unveil coronavirus bill estimated to cost $3T, in largest stimulus package yet
Tuesday, 12 May 2020 () The House Democrats' coronavirus relief proposal will reach about $3 trillion in new spending, amounting to the biggest and most expensive aid package yet to deal with the global pandemic, Fox News has learned.
Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday unveiled a $3 trillion-plus coronavirus relief package with funding for states, businesses, food support and families, only to see the measure flatly rejected by Senate Republicans. Gavino Garay has more.
