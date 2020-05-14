FBI seizes Sen. Richard Burr’s cellphone after serving search warrant, report says
Thursday, 14 May 2020 () Federal agents on Wednesday served a search warrant to Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., at his Washington-area home in part of the government’s investigation into his stock sales that were made early in the coronavirus outbreak, the Los Angeles Times reported.
