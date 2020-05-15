N.Y. Governor Andrew Cuomo demands thousands of ICU beds and ventilators
Friday, 15 May 2020 () New York State has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. and Governor Andrew Cuomo is calling for thousands of ICU beds and ventilators to treat coronavirus patients. Meg Oliver reports.
Governor Cuomo Says Areas of New York Are ‘Safe’ to Reopen May 15 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said select regions should prepare for reopening once the state-wide pause ends. Gov. Andrew Cuomo, via press briefing The state has been broken into 10 regions, with each being analyzed by seven...