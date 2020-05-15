Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

N.Y. Governor Andrew Cuomo demands thousands of ICU beds and ventilators

CBS News Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
New York State has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. and Governor Andrew Cuomo is calling for thousands of ICU beds and ventilators to treat coronavirus patients. Meg Oliver reports.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Governor Cuomo Says Areas of New York Are ‘Safe’ to Reopen May 15

Governor Cuomo Says Areas of New York Are ‘Safe’ to Reopen May 15 00:59

 Governor Cuomo Says Areas of New York Are ‘Safe’ to Reopen May 15 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said select regions should prepare for reopening once the state-wide pause ends. Gov. Andrew Cuomo, via press briefing The state has been broken into 10 regions, with each being analyzed by seven...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Hogan, Cuomo Renew Calls For Congress To Approve Coronavirus Financial Aid For States [Video]

Hogan, Cuomo Renew Calls For Congress To Approve Coronavirus Financial Aid For States

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo are renewing their calls for the federal government to quickly approve financial aid to states amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 01:05Published
Governor Cuomo Says Areas of New York Are ‘Safe’ to Reopen May 15th [Video]

Governor Cuomo Says Areas of New York Are ‘Safe’ to Reopen May 15th

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said select regions should prepare for reopening once the state-wide pause ends.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:00Published

Recent related news from verified sources

New York Governor Cuomo says state's coronavirus cases are plateauing

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state can "start on the path to normalcy" after announcing New York's coronavirus cases have plateaued, provided...
CBS News

New York hospitals stretched thin as governor says state may be nearing coronavirus apex

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo offered a glimmer of hope on Sunday, saying the state may be near the coronavirus apex. The virus is also attacking other cities...
CBS News Also reported by •CBS 2

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CharlieShrem

Charlie Shrem In New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo is relying on strict lockdown conditions because that’s what a state with nearly… https://t.co/DXuN8E2FKx 2 days ago

dumbassbitch44

male romantic lead Governor Andrew Cuomo: 5 Demands to Heal CUNY in Crisis - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/SQv4mGtv5V via @Change 1 week ago

blanarovich

Christina Blanarovich King Cuomo demands your payment. Unless he gets a federal bailout for mismanaging NY all these years. 🙄https://t.co/Ort4Nf9Zot 1 week ago