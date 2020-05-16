Pompeo recommended firing of now-ousted State Department IG: official
Saturday, 16 May 2020 () Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recommended to President Trump that he fire now-ousted Inspector General Steve Linick, a State Department official told Fox News on Saturday -- as Democrats raised concerns that Linick was fired after opening an investigation into Pompeo.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo praised Israel on Wednesday for sharing information during global efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic and took another swipe at China over what he said was its lack of transparency.
The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments for an hour Wednesday morning in the Colorado "faithless electors" case as to whether Electoral College voters may be bound by states to cast their ballots..
