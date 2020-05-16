Global  

Pompeo recommended firing of now-ousted State Department IG: official

FOXNews.com Saturday, 16 May 2020 ()
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recommended to President Trump that he fire now-ousted Inspector General Steve Linick, a State Department official told Fox News on Saturday -- as Democrats raised concerns that Linick was fired after opening an investigation into Pompeo.
