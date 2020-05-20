Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wins second term
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 () Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won a second term Monday. Trudeau faced a close race against conservative Andrew Scheer following a series of scandals late in his campaign. Last month, Trudeau apologized after old photos surfaced, showing him in blackface and brownface.
Even with the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic still affecting millions around the world, Canandian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is already thinking about the potential second wave of the virus.