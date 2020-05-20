Global  

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wins second term

CBS News Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won a second term Monday. Trudeau faced a close race against conservative Andrew Scheer following a series of scandals late in his campaign. Last month, Trudeau apologized after old photos surfaced, showing him in blackface and brownface.
Video credit: HuffPost Canada - Published
News video: Trudeau To Asian Canadians: 'We All Stand With You'

Trudeau To Asian Canadians: 'We All Stand With You' 00:50

 Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said an increase in racist incidents against Asian Canadians is "unacceptable."

