Dominic Cummings and wife tried to cover up lockdown breach in articles for the Spectator
Saturday, 23 May 2020 () The Prime Minister's chief aide Dominic Cummings and his wife, Mary Wakefield, tried to cover up travelling over 250 miles in direct contravention of the lockdown rules in late March in two articles for the Spectator magazine.
Calls have been made for Dominic Cummings to resign from his role as chief adviser to the Prime Minister after reports emerged he broke lockdown rules by travelling 260 miles from his London home. In a joint investigation, the Mirror and the Guardian reported that police intervened after receiving a...
