Deidre Newcomb RT @CNN: "If you care about this city then go home." Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was visibly angry at a news conference during the A… 3 seconds ago

Big Island Reporter - TheBigIslandReporter.com RT @CBSNews: Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says the violent demonstrations in Atlanta are “disgracing the life of George Floyd”: “When… 5 seconds ago

sanjai kumar RT @NBCNews: Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms delivers an impassioned address to protesters, urging them not to burn down the city: "We a… 7 seconds ago

Dr.Mahesh D M #useMask4all be6ftaway RT @w_terrence: STAND DOWN YOU GHETTO THUGS! Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is upset with the Rioters! She said when Dr King was murd… 9 seconds ago

OJ Nguyen @levarburton I was fan and am disappointed in your approval of the riots. Here's a better perspective: https://t.co/ym8ehA74zD 10 seconds ago

struggling w/ social distancing. RT @IamKingWilliams: Keisha Lance Bottoms has a real problem. She’s the mayor of the most important Black city in America, #Atlanta. she… 12 seconds ago

𝕊𝕦𝕫𝕒𝕟𝕟𝕖 𝔻𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕤 RT @thehill: WATCH: "This is not a protest. This is not in the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr. This is chaos," Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance… 13 seconds ago