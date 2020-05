As Protests Continue, Worries About New Outbreaks Are Raised Sunday, 31 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The mayor said, β€œThere is still a pandemic in... Watch VideoAs protests escalate across the United States this week, fears of another coronavirus outbreak are being raised.Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, whose city is one of many to experience civil unrest this week, urged protesters to get a COVID test this week.ΒThe mayor said, β€œThere is still a pandemic in πŸ‘“ View full article

