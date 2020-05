Protests and a plea to not panic... Monday, 11 May 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Police in Germany say dozens of people were detained at protests against the novel Coronavirus pandemic restrictions after some rallies turned violent on Saturday. Berlin police said 86 people were detained after bottles were thrown at officers during a demonstration on Alexanderplatz, a large central square in former East... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Most Americans Still Disapprove of Coronavirus Protests



55% of Americans disapprove of the COVID-19-related protests that have been cropping up as many states remain partially or entirely shut down. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:00 Published 9 hours ago Hong Kong police arrest more than 200 as protests return



More than 200 people were arrested in Hong Kong during pro-democracy protests across the city on Sunday after a sing-along demonstration at a shopping mall spilled out onto the streets. Gloria Tso.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:29 Published 16 hours ago

Tweets about this