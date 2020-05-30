Dueling claims: Trump blames Antifa for riots, Minnesota officials point fingers at white supremacists, cartels
Saturday, 30 May 2020 () President Trump on Saturday blamed at-times violent protests that took place across the U.S. a day earlier on Antifa and other left-wing groups -- as Minnesota officials claimed that white supremacists and even drug cartels were involved in stoking violence.
On Wednesday White House officials said U.S. President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on social media companies Thursday, but gave no further details, escalating Trump's ongoing feud with Twitter. Gloria Tso reports.