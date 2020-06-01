Global  

Rector of church near White House set ablaze Sunday night says damage could have been 'a lot worse'

FOXNews.com Monday, 1 June 2020
The nursery of the house of worship in Lafayette Square near the White House in Washington D.C. was on fire Sunday night, as were several other buildings near the White House as rioters clashed with Secret Service agents, police and members of other federal law enforcement agencies who were sent in to bolster security around the White House. 
