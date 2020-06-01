Global  

Obama lays out ideas for 'real change' following George Floyd protests, criticizes looting and vandalism

FOXNews.com Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Former President Barack Obama on Monday published a piece on Medium addressing the nationwide protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd -- laying out his ideas for how the country “can sustain momentum to bring about real change,” while also deriding the violence and looting that have occurred on the fringes of some demonstrations.
Video credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published
News video: Protesters take to streets in Denver demanding justice for George Floyd

Protesters take to streets in Denver demanding justice for George Floyd 07:20

 A shooting that left no reported injuries near the state Capitol in Denver Thursday afternoon kicked off what would be an hours-long protest for justice for George Floyd that saw vandalism by protesters and reported tear gas and pepper balls used by Denver police.

