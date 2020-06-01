Obama lays out ideas for 'real change' following George Floyd protests, criticizes looting and vandalism
Monday, 1 June 2020 () Former President Barack Obama on Monday published a piece on Medium addressing the nationwide protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd -- laying out his ideas for how the country “can sustain momentum to bring about real change,” while also deriding the violence and looting that have occurred on the fringes of some demonstrations.
A shooting that left no reported injuries near the state Capitol in Denver Thursday afternoon kicked off what would be an hours-long protest for justice for George Floyd that saw vandalism by protesters and reported tear gas and pepper balls used by Denver police.