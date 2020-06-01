Global  

Trump Calls Governors Weak And Urges Them To Dominate Violent Protesters

NPR Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
President Trump's comments came during a contentious phone call with state leaders to discuss protests following the death of George Floyd.
Leaked Audio Of Trump Calling For “Domination” Of Protesters [Video]

Leaked Audio Of Trump Calling For “Domination” Of Protesters

In audio of a leaked call with governors, President Donald Trump encouraged states to “dominate” protesters by force and put them in jail for ten years.

President Donald Trump Calls Philadelphia 'A Mess' While Telling US Governors To Aggressively Go After Violent Protesters [Video]

President Donald Trump Calls Philadelphia 'A Mess' While Telling US Governors To Aggressively Go After Violent Protesters

President Donald Trump called Philadelphia "a mess" while telling the nation's governors in a video teleconference on Monday to aggressively go after violent protesters after three nights of unrest in..

Trump Reportedly Berates Governors as ‘Fools’ and ‘Jerks’ in Conference Call, Demands They ‘Dominate’ Protesters With Force

President Donald Trump berated governors during a call on Monday, calling them “weak” and demanding they "dominate"  protesters with force after another...
Donald Trump says state governors are ‘weak’ in face of protests

President Donald Trump has derided the nation’s governors as “weak” and demanded tougher crackdowns on protesters in the aftermath of another night of...
