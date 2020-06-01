Trump Calls Governors Weak And Urges Them To Dominate Violent Protesters

Leaked Audio Of Trump Calling For “Domination” Of ProtestersIn audio of a leaked call with governors, President Donald Trump encouraged states to “dominate” protesters by force and put them in jail for ten years.
President Donald Trump Calls Philadelphia 'A Mess' While Telling US Governors To Aggressively Go After Violent ProtestersPresident Donald Trump called Philadelphia "a mess" while telling the nation's governors in a video teleconference on Monday to aggressively go after violent protesters after three nights of unrest in..
Chad Henny Trump hides in a bunker, as he calls the state governors and tells them to “stop being weak”. There is way too much wrong 11 seconds ago
In call with governors, Trump:
*Deems them "weak" amid national unrest
*Says they'd be "fools" not to use force against protesters
Sparks🇺🇸🇮🇹⚓️ RT @yogagenie: ‘A bunch of jerks’: Trump unloads on governors over protest response, calls them 'weak'
https://t.co/wSClEqqRwT
Janice R. Nall .@realdonaldtrump YOU are f*cking weak. Toxic narcissism personified. Can’t wait til you are just an ugly nightmare… https://t.co/n6kklA3tM4 51 seconds ago