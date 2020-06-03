Global  

Trump says GOP 'forced' to seek other state to host convention, slamming North Carolina governor

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
President Trump announced late Tuesday that Republicans are "forced" to seek another state to host their convention, saying North Carolina's governor was "still in Shelter-In-Place Mode" and had "refused to guarantee that we can have use of the Spectrum Arena" in Charlotte, despite earlier assurances.
Video credit: Wochit - Published
News video: North Carolina Gov: Large Republican Convention 'Very Unlikely'

North Carolina Gov: Large Republican Convention 'Very Unlikely' 00:33

 WASHINGTON (Reuters) - North Carolina’s Democratic governor on Tuesday refused Republican demands for a full-fledged presidential convention in the state this summer, telling organizers that planning for a scaled-down event was “a necessity” due to the coronavirus. Governor Roy Cooper sent his...

