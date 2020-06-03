Trump says GOP 'forced' to seek other state to host convention, slamming North Carolina governor

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump Says He May Invoke the Insurrection Act, Here's What to Know About It



Trump Says He May Invoke the Insurrection Act, Here's What to Know About It In prepared remarks in the White House Rose Garden on Monday, President Donald Trump threatened to deploy the U.S... Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:15 Published 15 hours ago More signs of progress across the country



Today, New York's governor is headed to The White House. His meeting with President Trump comes as the state posted its lowest number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:35 Published 6 days ago

Related news from verified sources Trump says GOP is pulling convention from North Carolina RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — President Donald Trump said he is seeking a new state to host this summer’s Republican National Convention after North Carolina refused...

Seattle Times 2 hours ago



Trump Threatens To Move Republican Convention From North Carolina By Ken Bredemeier U.S. President Donald Trump threatened Monday to move his August renomination convention for a second term in the White House from...

Eurasia Review 1 week ago





Tweets about this