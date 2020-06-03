Global  

Fauci says U.S. could have "couple of hundred million" vaccine doses by new year

CBS News Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
Fauci said there are four to five trials underway for coronavirus vaccine candidates.
Related videos from verified sources

Poll Reveals 50% of Americans Are Willing to Take a COVID-19 Vaccine [Video]

Poll Reveals 50% of Americans Are Willing to Take a COVID-19 Vaccine

Poll Reveals 50% of Americans Are Willing to Take a COVID-19 Vaccine As of May 27, there have been over 100,000 reported deaths related to COVID-19 in the U.S. The pandemic has infected over 1.7..

Duration: 01:04
Fauci warns 'real risk' of new outbreaks if states reopen too soon [Video]

Fauci warns 'real risk' of new outbreaks if states reopen too soon

Leading U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci on Tuesday warned Congress that a premature lifting of lockdowns could lead to additional outbreaks of the deadly coronavirus, which has killed..

Duration: 01:46

