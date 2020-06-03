Virginia Gov. Northam to order removal of Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 () Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to announce Thursday that the state will remove an iconic statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from Richmond’s prominent Monument Avenue.
