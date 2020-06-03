444 RT @nytimes: Gov. Ralph Northam of Virginia plans to order the Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond to be removed, an administration official s… 2 seconds ago NAACP PENSACOLA #5124 RT @thecrisismag: Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to announce Thursday the imminent removal of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee ststue that si… 4 minutes ago chris apels RT @DenSow57: Virginia Gov. Northam to order removal of Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond https://t.co/b8IkB7tPAc #FoxNews WHEN YOU DESTROY… 8 minutes ago Martha RT @jamiaw: Northam to order removal of Richmond's Robert E. Lee statue https://t.co/E0iFOSUPIY via @rtdnews 10 minutes ago ColitaFairfaxPhD👁ThirdEye RT @RTDNEWS: Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to announce Thursday the imminent removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that si… 13 minutes ago Round_Out! RT @letsgetupsidedn: Burying the past will doom you to repeating it. @GovernorVA You are a tyrant. #StepDown https://t.co/batGpRX18n 17 minutes ago