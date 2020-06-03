Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Virginia Gov. Northam to order removal of Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to announce Thursday that the state will remove an iconic statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from Richmond’s prominent Monument Avenue.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Confederate Monuments Removed or Defaced in Several Cities Amid Unrest

Confederate Monuments Removed or Defaced in Several Cities Amid Unrest 01:00

 Confederate Monuments Removed or Defaced in Several Cities Amid Unrest Many George Floyd protests across the nation have turned violent, prompting the defacing and/or removal of confederate monuments. On Saturday, Nashville protesters tore down a statue of Edward Carmack, a politician from the early...

Related news from verified sources

Virginia governor to announce removal of Lee statue

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to announce plans Thursday for the removal of an iconic statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee...
Seattle Times

Virginia governor to announce removal of Robert E. Lee statue

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is expected to announce plans to remove the monument Thursday.
CBS News


Tweets about this

ChelleXtana

444 RT @nytimes: Gov. Ralph Northam of Virginia plans to order the Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond to be removed, an administration official s… 2 seconds ago

NAACPPENSACOLA

NAACP PENSACOLA #5124 RT @thecrisismag: Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to announce Thursday the imminent removal of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee ststue that si… 4 minutes ago

ApelsChris

chris apels RT @DenSow57: Virginia Gov. Northam to order removal of Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond https://t.co/b8IkB7tPAc #FoxNews WHEN YOU DESTROY… 8 minutes ago

jazziknits

Martha RT @jamiaw: Northam to order removal of Richmond's Robert E. Lee statue https://t.co/E0iFOSUPIY via @rtdnews 10 minutes ago

clnfairfax

ColitaFairfaxPhD👁ThirdEye RT @RTDNEWS: Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to announce Thursday the imminent removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that si… 13 minutes ago

Truth_Mortar

Round_Out! RT @letsgetupsidedn: Burying the past will doom you to repeating it. @GovernorVA You are a tyrant. #StepDown https://t.co/batGpRX18n 17 minutes ago