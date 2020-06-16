Global  

Rep. Ilhan Omar announces death of father from COVID-19 complications

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., announced the death of her 67-year-old father on Monday due to complications from COVID-19.
