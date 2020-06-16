Global  

Rep. Ilhan Omar Announces Father’s Death From Coronavirus Complications

Mediaite Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Rep. Ilhan Omar Announces Father’s Death From Coronavirus ComplicationsRep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) father has died as a result of complications stemming from Covid-19, Omar said Monday.
Video credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Father Dies Of COVID-19

Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Father Dies Of COVID-19 01:43

 Congresswoman Omar announced Monday her father had died from COVID-19. His death is prompting the Somali community to discuss the disproportionate rate of infection they have experienced (1:43). WCCO 4 News At Noon - June 16, 2020

