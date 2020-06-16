Rep. Ilhan Omar Announces Father’s Death From Coronavirus Complications

Frances Johnson RT @ABC: "No words can describe what he meant to me and all who knew him." Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar announces the death of her father due… 26 seconds ago lil hotpot mami RT @nbcbayarea: Minnesota Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has announced the death of her father due to complications from COVID-19. htt… 3 minutes ago Ruthy Munoz （花木兰） RT @WEAU13News: Minnesota Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar on Monday announced the death of her father due to complications from COVID-1… 3 minutes ago saul mendez RT @fox32news: Representative Ilhan Omar announced Monday that her father passed away due to complications from COVID-19.​ https://t.co/YiB… 5 minutes ago NotComey RT @ThisWeekABC: "No words can describe what he meant to me and all who knew him." Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar announces the death of her fa… 8 minutes ago Jrw067 RT @Navy_Lady_45: Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar's father Nur Omar Mohamed has died from COVID-19 complications. He was 67. https://t.co/p6FsM6x… 11 minutes ago NBC Montana Minnesota Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar on Monday announced the death of her father due to complications from… https://t.co/DCImssM0qo 18 minutes ago