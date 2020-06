Related videos from verified sources Trump's Niece To Publish Tell-All Book



President Donald Trump’s niece will publish a tell-all book on her family drama in August 2020. According to Business Insider, Mary Trump is the daughter of Fred Trump Jr., the oldest brother of the.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:32 Published 1 day ago Trump’s Ramp Rebuttal



President Donald Trump tried to defend his awkward walk down a West Point ramp, but instead people found an old Trump tweet insulting then-President Barack Obama. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 00:49 Published 2 days ago Thousands show support for President Trump during Flag Day parades



Thousands of people came out Sunday across the state of Florida to celebrate Flag Day and President Donald Trump's 74th birthday. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:46 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this