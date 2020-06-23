Nadler prepares to subpoena Barr over firing of US attorney



Related news from verified sources Rep. Jerry Nadler Threatens to Subpoena, Freeze Budget of AG Barr to Compel His Testimony Over Firing of SDNY Chief Geoffrey Berman Rep. Jerry Nadler threatens to subpoena, freeze DOJ budget of AG Bill Barr to compel his testimony over firing of SDNY U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman

Mediaite 10 hours ago



House Judiciary Chair Says Barr Should Be Impeached, But Won't Be Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., told CNN on Sunday the GOP-led Senate would block any impeachment effort against Attorney General William Barr. His comments followed the...

NPR 2 days ago





Tweets about this