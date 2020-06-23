Global  

Nadler prepares to subpoena Barr over firing of US attorney

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler is expected to issue a subpoena to compel Attorney General Bill Barr to testify before the panel on the firing of U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman, amid the committee’s broad investigation into the alleged “politicization” of the Trump Justice Department.
Video credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Impeaching Barr a 'waste of time' -top Dem

Impeaching Barr a 'waste of time' -top Dem 01:55

 U.S. Attorney General William Barr deserves to be impeached over the firing of a federal prosecutor whose office had been investigating President Donald Trump's personal lawyer but the effort would be a "waste of time," a leading Democratic lawmaker said on Sunday. Gavino Garay has more.

