House Takes Up Police Reform Bill A Day After Senate's Version Is Blocked

NPR Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
A day after Senate Democrats blocked the Senate GOP police reform bill, the House will vote on a version drafted by Democratic leaders. It's not expected to go anywhere.
