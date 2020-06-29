Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
• Politics News •
One News Page
>
Politics News
>
North Carolina's Madison Cawthorn says his GOP primary upset is 'by no means' a referendum on Trump
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
North Carolina's Madison Cawthorn says his GOP primary upset is 'by no means' a referendum on Trump
Monday, 29 June 2020 (
1 week ago
)
Cawthorn has a shot at WH chief of staff Mark Meadows' old seat.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
In the News 💡
Hugo Lloris
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Son Heung-min
Donald Trump
Florida
Coronavirus disease 2019
Nick Cordero
Paris
New York City
Hong Kong
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Charlie Daniels
NASCAR
Amy Cooper
Dakota Access
Ghislaine Maxwell
Frederick Douglass
WORTH WATCHING
Spurs boss Jose Mourinho 'happy' with heated exchange between team-mates
Trump calls on NASCAR's Wallace to apologize for so-called 'hoax'
Nick Cordero dies of coronavirus complications aged 41
Kanye West confirms run for U.S. President in tweet