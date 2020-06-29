Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

North Carolina's Madison Cawthorn says his GOP primary upset is 'by no means' a referendum on Trump

FOXNews.com Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
Cawthorn has a shot at WH chief of staff Mark Meadows' old seat.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this