Madison Cawthorn, 24-year-old who won GOP primary in NC, says Trump congratulated him on 'beautiful' win

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Madison Cawthorn, the 24-year-old Republican House candidate who beat a Trump-backed pick in the North Carolina primary on Tuesday, said Wednesday that the president called to congratulate him on a “beautiful” victory.
