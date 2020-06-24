Madison Cawthorn, 24-year-old who won GOP primary in NC, says Trump congratulated him on 'beautiful' win
Wednesday, 24 June 2020 () Madison Cawthorn, the 24-year-old Republican House candidate who beat a Trump-backed pick in the North Carolina primary on Tuesday, said Wednesday that the president called to congratulate him on a “beautiful” victory.
Madison Cawthorn, a 24-year-old real estate investment CEO won Tuesday's Republican primary runoff for a western North Carolina congressional seat over a... USATODAY.com Also reported by •Seattle Times
Tweets about this
i_am_hoomin RT @NPR: Madison Cawthorn, 24, defeated Trump's pick in a GOP primary runoff for a North Carolina congressional seat vacated by his chief o… 19 seconds ago
Fran Carpenter RT @CNNPolitics: JUST IN: 24-year-old political newcomer Madison Cawthorn will defeat President Trump's endorsed candidate in the North Car… 34 seconds ago