Who is Madison Cawthorn? Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Madison Cawthorn, a 24-year-old real estate investment CEO who beat out a Trump-backed U.S. House candidate in North Carolina’s Republican primary runoff election to replace former Rep. Mark Meadows Tuesday, said he believes he won because of a superior ground game and a message “that translated across generations and across ethnic groups.” 👓 View full article