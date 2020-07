Bipartisan group of senators introduce bill to rein in Trump's ability to scale down troops in Germany Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Sens. Mitt, Romney, R-Utah, Lindsey Graham, R-S.C, Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Christopher Coons, D-Del., Tim Kaine, D-Va., Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., are cosponsoring the proposal. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this