READ: The Declaration of Independence

FOXNews.com Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
The Declaration of Independence, submitted to the Continental Congress on June 28, 1776, approved on July 2 and declared on July 4, is the document in which the 13 American colonies formally stated their independence from Great Britain and set forth the ideas upon which the U.S. government would be based.
0
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: 5 Facts About the 4th of July

5 Facts About the 4th of July 01:01

 5 Facts About the 4th of July 1. The Declaration of Independence wasn't signed on July 4. July 4 was just the day the Continental Congress adopted the finalized document. 2. Massachusetts was the first state to recognize the holiday. The state adopted the holiday on July 3, 1781. 3. In New England,...

Why Do We Really Celebrate July 4th? [Video]

Why Do We Really Celebrate July 4th?

We know July 4th is a star-spangled celebration of America, but how much do you know about Independence Day?

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:13Published
Protesters hold anti-government marches on Philippines Independence Day [Video]

Protesters hold anti-government marches on Philippines Independence Day

Thousands of anti-government protesters gathered in the Philippines today (June 12) as the country marked 122 years of independence. Crowds braved the rain inside a university campus in Quezon City..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:48Published
Protesters hold anti-government rallies on Philippines Independence Day [Video]

Protesters hold anti-government rallies on Philippines Independence Day

Thousands of protesters gathered in the Philippines today (June 12) as the country marked 122 years of independence. Crowds braved the rain inside a university campus in Quezon City in the Manila..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:02Published

Thomas Jefferson's original Declaration of Independence rough draft: See the pictures

 Thomas Jefferson's original "rough draft" of the Declaration of Independence, written in June 1776, includes dozens of edits from historical figures including...
FOXNews.com

America’s Revolutionary Founders Would Be Anti-Government Extremists Today – OpEd

America’s Revolutionary Founders Would Be Anti-Government Extremists Today – OpEd Had the Declaration of Independence been written today, it would have rendered its signers extremists or terrorists, resulting in them being placed on a...
Eurasia Review

Fourth of July 2020: What is the history behind America's biggest national holiday?

 Annual fireworks, family barbecues and baseball games held to celebrate the signing of the Declaration of Independence will this year be impacted by coronavirus...
Independent


