READ: The Declaration of Independence

Friday, 3 July 2020 () The Declaration of Independence, submitted to the Continental Congress on June 28, 1776, approved on July 2 and declared on July 4, is the document in which the 13 American colonies formally stated their independence from Great Britain and set forth the ideas upon which the U.S. government would be based.
5 Facts About the 4th of July 1. The Declaration of Independence wasn't signed on July 4. July 4 was just the day the Continental Congress adopted the finalized document. 2. Massachusetts was the first state to recognize the holiday. The state adopted the holiday on July 3, 1781. 3. In New England,...