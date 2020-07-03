The Irishman via @FoxNewsPolitics READ: The Declaration of Independence https://t.co/8WnKPhYMRd https://t.co/B6jySykdox 2 minutes ago

Lioness60 Original Declaration of Independence as they were composing it... @SpeakerPelosi should read it! https://t.co/NaBuP4B8sf 6 minutes ago

Eliel Sepulchro READ: The Declaration of Independence https://t.co/97a39ZG4gn (and https://t.co/W6cEmBcgU4) (#followback) (#siguemeytesigo) 10 minutes ago

John Monk NPR just read the entire Declaration of Independence on the air, letting each of its journalists read a sentence or… https://t.co/CUEl6ASRH3 10 minutes ago

Saberous Dark Lord of the Force RT @VetAction: The Declaration Of Independence - share it with those who can’t read https://t.co/8UhHC6qXVm 10 minutes ago

Wayne Berwick @mySA Two things to read to help you understand America. The Constitution and the Declaration of Independence. If y… https://t.co/ZK9NWR6VSt 12 minutes ago

Tracy Fx McNeil RT @blobert: Have republicans actually read the Declartion of Independence? It wasn’t specifically a revolution against a government. It w… 14 minutes ago