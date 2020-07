Jeff Sessions dismisses Trump's 'juvenile insults': 'My honor and integrity are far more important' Saturday, 11 July 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions blasted President Trump's "juvenile insults" on Saturday in a marked departure from his characteristic silence after years of attacks from his former boss. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this