President Trump Questions Dr. Fauci's Expertise, Retweets A Conspiracy Theory

NPR Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Trump is questioning the expertise of Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the top public health officials in the U.S. — but the White House denies that it is part of a campaign against Dr. Fauci.
News video: Trump-Fauci tension rises as virus cases soar

Trump-Fauci tension rises as virus cases soar 02:20

 [NFA] President Donald Trump on Monday took a swipe at health experts in his government leading the U.S. response to the coronavirus, and one of them, Dr. Anthony Fauci, answered with an appeal for states to stick to guidelines to snuff out a surge in cases. Chris Dignam has more.

