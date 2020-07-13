President Trump Questions Dr. Fauci's Expertise, Retweets A Conspiracy Theory
Monday, 13 July 2020 () Trump is questioning the expertise of Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the top public health officials in the U.S. — but the White House denies that it is part of a campaign against Dr. Fauci.
[NFA] President Donald Trump on Monday took a swipe at health experts in his government leading the U.S. response to the coronavirus, and one of them, Dr. Anthony Fauci, answered with an appeal for states to stick to guidelines to snuff out a surge in cases. Chris Dignam has more.