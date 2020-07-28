Global  
 

Trump is retweeting complaints of censorship after Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter take down hydroxychloroquine video

Business Insider Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Trump is retweeting complaints of censorship after Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter take down hydroxychloroquine video· President Trump and his son, Donald Trump Jr., recently shared on video clips on Twitter showing a Texas doctor touting hydroxychloroquine as a "cure" for coronavirus and dismissing studies critical of the drug as "fake science."
· The video, from Breitbart News, has been millions of times across social media. Facebook,...
