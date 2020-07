Kayleigh McEnany Says 'Science Should Not Stand In The Way' of School Reopening Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany stated that "science should not stand in the way" of reopening schools. The statement comes as Trump is eager to have students go back to school full-time amid the coronavirus pandemic. The White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany stated that "science should not stand in the way" of reopening schools. The statement comes as Trump is eager to have students go back to school full-time amid the coronavirus pandemic. 👓 View full article