Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis dead at 80

CBS News Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
Longtime congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis has passed away at the age of 80 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Nikole Killion looks at the life and legacy of the youngest leader of the civil rights movement.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: KDVR - Published
News video: Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights icon, dies at 80

Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights icon, dies at 80 00:33

 Longtime congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis has died at the age of 80.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Civil Rights Icon John Lewis Dies At 80 [Video]

Civil Rights Icon John Lewis Dies At 80

Georgia congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis died after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:16Published
Civil rights icon John Lewis dies aged 80 [Video]

Civil rights icon John Lewis dies aged 80

Civil rights hero John Lewis, whose bloody beating by Alabama state troopers in 1965 helped galvanise opposition to racial segregation, has died aged 80.House speaker Nancy Pelosi confirmed Mr..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:22Published
New documentary captures life of slain KC civil rights leader, Leon Jordan [Video]

New documentary captures life of slain KC civil rights leader, Leon Jordan

Leon Jordan is one of the civil rights leaders in Kansas City who unified the African American community to gain political strength to oppose segregation and push for fair housing laws.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 03:47Published

Related news from verified sources

John Lewis, civil rights icon, congressman for 33 years, dead at 80

 Rep. John Lewis (D-GA), a former leading civil rights activist and symbol of the movement in the House of Representatives during his 33 year tenure, is dead at...
FOXNews.com

Civil rights leader Andrew Young on Rep. John Lewis' "loving spirit"

 Civil rights leader and former ambassador to the United Nations Andrew Young joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to remember the legacy of Congressman John Lewis,...
CBS News

Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights icon who began pushing for racial justice in the Jim Crow south, has died

 The Georgia lawmaker and son of sharecroppers had been suffering from Stage IV pancreatic cancer since December. He was 80.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

dreartsax

André RT @Complex: Civil Rights icon John Lewis Dies at 80. https://t.co/IkYNdKC3H3 https://t.co/cNKDXy96ZG 2 seconds ago

Ace_of_Spaids

Guy W. Spaid III. Just call me Uncle Bill! RT @TheVeronicaT: John Lewis fought tirelessly for civil rights, voting rights, equality. An incredible role model and true icon. It is up… 3 seconds ago

JoseDavila3D

Jose Davila RT @NBCNews: BREAKING: Rep. John Lewis, civil rights icon, has died at age 80 after a monthslong battle with cancer, a Democratic official… 4 seconds ago

crochethooks1

Knot a-bout... RT @HamillHimself: "I have been beaten, my skull fractured & arrested more than 40 times so that each & every person has the right to regis… 4 seconds ago

ann_lehman7

ann RT @bbcworldservice: The US civil rights icon John Lewis has died aged 80. He was the last surviving speaker from the 1963 March on Washing… 4 seconds ago

___lamb

yung sheep boi RT @LorenzoTheCat: Along with being a treasured Civil Rights icon, John Lewis loved his cats. Rest in power, sir, rest in power. https://t.… 4 seconds ago

k1ngsnoopy

rorosdad RT @idayallday: Civil Rights Icon And Georgia Congressman John Lewis Has Died 🙏🏾https://t.co/51oqTEcUbI 4 seconds ago

BulldogAnderson

Stuart Anderson RT @PressSec: Rep. John Lewis was an icon of the civil rights movement, and he leaves an enduring legacy that will never be forgotten. We h… 4 seconds ago