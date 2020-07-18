Civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis dead at 80

Civil Rights Icon John Lewis Dies At 80
Georgia congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis died after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
Civil rights icon John Lewis dies aged 80
Civil rights hero John Lewis, whose bloody beating by Alabama state troopers in 1965 helped galvanise opposition to racial segregation, has died aged 80.House speaker Nancy Pelosi confirmed Mr..
New documentary captures life of slain KC civil rights leader, Leon Jordan
Leon Jordan is one of the civil rights leaders in Kansas City who unified the African American community to gain political strength to oppose segregation and push for fair housing laws.
