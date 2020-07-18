Civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis dead at 80

André RT @Complex: Civil Rights icon John Lewis Dies at 80. https://t.co/IkYNdKC3H3 https://t.co/cNKDXy96ZG 2 seconds ago

Guy W. Spaid III. Just call me Uncle Bill! RT @TheVeronicaT: John Lewis fought tirelessly for civil rights, voting rights, equality. An incredible role model and true icon. It is up… 3 seconds ago

Jose Davila RT @NBCNews: BREAKING: Rep. John Lewis, civil rights icon, has died at age 80 after a monthslong battle with cancer, a Democratic official… 4 seconds ago

Knot a-bout... RT @HamillHimself: "I have been beaten, my skull fractured & arrested more than 40 times so that each & every person has the right to regis… 4 seconds ago

ann RT @bbcworldservice: The US civil rights icon John Lewis has died aged 80. He was the last surviving speaker from the 1963 March on Washing… 4 seconds ago

yung sheep boi RT @LorenzoTheCat: Along with being a treasured Civil Rights icon, John Lewis loved his cats. Rest in power, sir, rest in power. https://t.… 4 seconds ago

rorosdad RT @idayallday: Civil Rights Icon And Georgia Congressman John Lewis Has Died 🙏🏾https://t.co/51oqTEcUbI 4 seconds ago