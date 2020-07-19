Global  
 

Senate should pass bill restoring Voting Rights Act to honor John Lewis, Rep. Clyburn says

FOXNews.com Sunday, 19 July 2020
House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., said Sunday that if President Trump and Senate Republicans want to honor the life of late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., they should pass and sign a bill restoring the Voting Rights Act.
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: John Lewis, Civil Rights Icon, Dead at 80

John Lewis, Civil Rights Icon, Dead at 80 01:33

 Rep. John Lewis, Civil Rights Icon, Dead at 80 The Georgia congressman died less than seven months after announcing he was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Referred to as the "conscience of the U.S. Congress," he represented Georgia's 5th Congressional District since 1987. His death was...

