Body Of U.S. Rep. John Lewis Makes Final Journey Across Selma Bridge Sunday, 26 July 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

Watch VideoThe body of the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis made its final journey across the Edmund Pettus Bridge on Sunday, on his way to lie in repose at the Alabama capitol. Rep. Terri Sewell called the event "poetic justice."



In 1965, peaceful protesters marched for civil rights across the bridge, which is named after a... Watch VideoThe body of the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis made its final journey across the Edmund Pettus Bridge on Sunday, on his way to lie in repose at the Alabama capitol. Rep. Terri Sewell called the event "poetic justice."In 1965, peaceful protesters marched for civil rights across the bridge, which is named after a 👓 View full article